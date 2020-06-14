A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating multiple baggies of methamphetamine, syringes, a glass pipe containing methamphetamine crystals, and a set of digital scales.

Two suspects were arrested following a multi-agency pursuit that took place in the early hours of Friday.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Bonifay Gritney Road and Josey Road.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Dustin Wayne Peek Corne of Bonifay, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, instead accelerating and continuing south on Bonifay Gritney Road, running a total of four stop signs at a high rate of speed during the course of the chase.

Bonifay Police Department and other HCSO deputies joined the pursuit, which turned onto Highway 177A and Old Caryville Road, then across Highway 79 and through several streets in the Bonifay city limits before entering Washington County on Highway 90 East.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, which ended when Corne was stopped in the area of 5th Street and Glenwood Avenue in Chipley and fled briefly on foot before being apprehended by deputies with Holmes and Washington County sheriff’s offices.

Contact was then made with Corne’s passenger, 34-year-old Dominique Franchesca Works of Caryville. Works physically resisted deputies at first but was able to be detained without further incident.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating multiple baggies of methamphetamine, syringes, a glass pipe containing methamphetamine crystals, and a set of digital scales.

Works is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

Corne is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, attached tag not assigned, and driving while license suspended (third subsequent offense).