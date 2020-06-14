The death rate for the same period was low compared to recent days, with only six people having lost their lives.

Florida continued its torrid pace of uncovering new coronavirus cases with 2,016 positives discovered by Saturday, according to state information.

The numbers were made available by the state Department of Health late Sunday morning.

The percent of positives for new cases statewide has been ranging from 3% to 4%, but climbed recently to over 5%. Friday’s percentage was 6.21%, while on Saturday that had dropped to 4.46%.

The highest percentage of those testing positive by age group was the 25- to 34-year-olds na d the 45- to 54-year-olds, both at 17%. The age group suffering the most fatalities were people over 85, at 36%.

Here are the numbers for Northwest Florida.

Number of cases per county:

Okaloosa: 332, up by 17

Santa Rosa: 291, up by 6

Walton: 148, up by 2

Bay: 145, up by 4

Washington: 92, up by 3

Holmes: 31, up by 1

Gulf 8, unchanged

Franklin: 2, revised downward by 1

Here are the numbers per city in Northwest Florida:

Milton: 170, up by 2

Fort Walton Beach: 136, up by 6

Panama City: 91, up by 3

DeFuniak Springs: 85, unchanged

Navarre: 47, up by 2

Destin: 44, up by 1

Crestview: 45, up by 3

Niceville: 37, up by 2

Gulf Breeze: 34, revised downward by 1

Santa Rosa Beach: 22, unchanged

Pace: 21, unchanged

Panama City Beach: 21, up by 1

Shalimar: 19, unchanged

Mary Esther: 20, up by 2

Lynn Haven: 12, unchanged

Freeport: 8, unchanged