LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An off-duty Florida wildlife officer was found fatally shot early Sunday, authorities said.

Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot in rural Hendry County, and three suspects were in custody, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The law enforcement agencies provided no other details.

Keen, 30, grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

“FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who was murdered last night while following his calling to protect and serve others," the Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association posted on Facebook. “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it."