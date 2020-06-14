Meet Jalen Jones, the organizer of the march held in DeFuniak Springs after George Floyd’s murder.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS – Whether it’s student council, Key Club or the football team, Jalen Jones often finds himself at the front of the pack.

Jones, 22, grew up in church with many ministry leaders in his family. He is a natural leader.

“Everywhere I go, I seem to be a leader — and also being a Christian and loving God and wanting to see his love being spread, I think all that comes together,” Jones said. “I have a fire inside me to bring change for the better.”

That fire was lit when Jones heard the news of Ahmaud Arbery’s death. The 25-year-old Black man was shot and killed while jogging in south Georgia.

“When that happened, it was very, very heavy on me,” Jones said. “Then we had Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. I was like, ‘I know my brothers have to be feeling heavy as well.’ I was like, ‘We need to do something. We need to acknowledge it.’ They need to know, ‘Hey, you can talk about it here in a small town of the DeFuniak.’ ”

Like the aforementioned people, Jones has found himself in a terrifying position with law enforcement that he thinks was potentially caused or influenced by racial discrimination. It was when he was going to his job early one morning at a Chicago hotel about 4 a.m.

“I’m coming in,” Jones said. “It’s cold; I have my hoodie on. I’m a Black man.”

As he headed toward the building, two police officers began to follow behind him. When he entered, three police officers were in front of him.

“There’s a white lady — she’s one of the police — with her hand on the gun asking me what I’m doing there,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Ma’am I’m just here to work.’ I’m surrounded. The lady has her hand on the gun. She just looks at me for a good minute without saying anything and then nods her head like, ‘Get out of here.’ That was pretty intense moment right there.”

Jones organized a unity protest June 7 that included a march from Harbeson Field to a small park across from DeFuniak Springs City Hall. He lives in Crestview to help care for his grandmother, but his friends and church home are in DeFuniak Springs, he said.

While DeFuniak Springs is a small town that still sometimes adheres to the “old ways,” Jones hoped the protest would improve race relations, he said. He wanted to introduce new people and promote communication.

“People coming together and saying, ‘Hey, we see the wrong,’ – even our brothers and sisters who aren’t Black,” Jones said. “We can talk about it in DeFuniak. It’s not a taboo subject.’ I was really wanting to set that kind of atmosphere. I feel like sometimes it can be tense when it comes to racial things in a small town like that.”

In planning the event, Jones said he saw many comments online from people who weren’t supportive. But it went great, he said.

“It was completely peaceful,” Jones said. “There wasn’t any kind of disruption. There wasn’t any kind of violence. We had people sharing their hearts out there. We had tears being shed. We had laughs. We had a little bit of dancing. It was awesome.”

With the rainy weather, the high turnout surprised Jones. Almost 600 came, he said.

“To see them marching and unified without being violent while chanting together, it was great to stop while they were walking and watch all of them walk past unified like they did,” Jones said. “It was beautiful. It really moved my heart.”

Jones thinks events like his are part of the solution to racial tension. He continues to plan community future events, such a second protest in Grayton Beach and a Juneteenth celebration with his church, Everlasting Word Full Gospel Baptist Church.

“The biggest thing I believe will combat that is relationship,” Jones said. “Spending time together, communicating, ‘This is how I feel. This is how I see things. This isn’t a threat. Just because we talk like this and we look like this, this isn’t a threat. That communication needs to happen. I think that is a starting place.”