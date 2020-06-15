A run of two straight days in which the state of Florida surpassed 2,000 reported cases of COVID-19 ended Monday when the Florida Department of Health said 1,758 new cases were diagnosed during a 24-hour period.

The numbers continue to stay well above 1,000 new cases being reported though, as testing is increasing and the state continues its reopening process.

Test results for more than 34,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, Sunday, a DOH news release said.

Health officials also reported seven more Florida residents had died as a result of the coronavirus, which has now claimed 2,938 state residents. The most recent deaths occurred in been reported in Broward, Indian River, Palm Beach and Volusia counties.

Increases in the number of cases diagnosed in Northwest Florida dipped on Sunday, and deaths and hospitalizations remain relatively low.

By the numbers:

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Monday, June 15

Santa Rosa: 288, revised down by three since Sunday

Okaloosa: 337, increase of five since Sunday

Walton: 150, increase of two since Sunday

Bay: 145, increase of four since Sunday

Washington: 91, no increase since Sunday

Holmes: 31, no increase since Sunday

Gulf: nine increase of one since Sunday

Franklin: 2, no increase since Sunday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 171, increase of one

Navarre: 47, no change

Gulf Breeze: 34, no change

Pace: 21, no change

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 1, no change

Missing Santa Rosa: 10

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 139, increase of three

Destin: 44, no change

Crestview: 42, increase of one

Niceville: 38, increase of one

Shalimar: 19, no increase

Mary Esther: 21, increase of one

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, no change

Valparaiso: 2, increase of two

Missing Okaloosa: 8

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 86, increase of one

Santa Rosa Beach: 22, no change

Freeport: 9, increase of one

Miramar Beach: 3, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 1 no change

Westville: 1, change of one