A run of two straight days in which the state of Florida surpassed 2,000 reported cases of COVID-19 ended Monday when the Florida Department of Health said 1,758 new cases were diagnosed during a 24-hour period.
The numbers continue to stay well above 1,000 new cases being reported though, as testing is increasing and the state continues its reopening process.
Test results for more than 34,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, Sunday, a DOH news release said.
Health officials also reported seven more Florida residents had died as a result of the coronavirus, which has now claimed 2,938 state residents. The most recent deaths occurred in been reported in Broward, Indian River, Palm Beach and Volusia counties.
Increases in the number of cases diagnosed in Northwest Florida dipped on Sunday, and deaths and hospitalizations remain relatively low.
By the numbers:
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Monday, June 15
Santa Rosa: 288, revised down by three since Sunday
Okaloosa: 337, increase of five since Sunday
Walton: 150, increase of two since Sunday
Bay: 145, increase of four since Sunday
Washington: 91, no increase since Sunday
Holmes: 31, no increase since Sunday
Gulf: nine increase of one since Sunday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Sunday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 171, increase of one
Navarre: 47, no change
Gulf Breeze: 34, no change
Pace: 21, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 10
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 139, increase of three
Destin: 44, no change
Crestview: 42, increase of one
Niceville: 38, increase of one
Shalimar: 19, no increase
Mary Esther: 21, increase of one
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Valparaiso: 2, increase of two
Missing Okaloosa: 8
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 86, increase of one
Santa Rosa Beach: 22, no change
Freeport: 9, increase of one
Miramar Beach: 3, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 1 no change
Westville: 1, change of one