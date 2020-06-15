Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old protester who begged for justice in the wake of black lives lost, has died.

Police and family confirmed the death Monday morning.

Salau was one of two homicide victims discovered Saturday night off Monday Road in southeast Tallahassee, a couple miles from where she was last seen at a library off Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way.

Police identified the suspect as Aaron Glee Jr, 49, who resided on Monday Road and had been arrested twice recently for violent offenses.

Victoria "Vicki" Sims, 75, who also had been reported missing, is the second victim. She was a retired state worker and grandmother well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics.

Salau went missing three days prior — on June 6. She was found dead Saturday night, a family member told the Democrat.

“There is no justice that can be served that will replace my sister’s life,” her brother, Oluwaseyi Salau said.

The last time Danaya Hemphill saw her friend was the day before she went missing.

"I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive," said Hemphill, 22.

At each demonstration, Salau had been reciting the names of black people killed, such as Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain," Salau said during one protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department last month.

Hemphill didn't think her friend's name would join that list.

"Toyin was very passionate," said Hemphill. "She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring.

"Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin."

Glee was arrested May 29 on a charge of aggravated battery after an officer stopped at a light at Blair Stone Road and Kay Avenue spotted him kicking a woman in the stomach, according to police reports.

The victim in that case was neither Sims nor Salau.

The woman told police she and Glee had been drinking alcohol together and were walking down the sidewalk when he propositioned her for sex.

"She told him no so Glee became angry, shoved (her) to the ground and began kicking her in the abdomen," the police report says.

Online Leon County Court records show a misdemeanor battery charge filed against him June 6. However, those reports were not immediately available.

Glee was arrested last year on a charge of possession of marijuana. However, prosecutors dropped it, according to court records.