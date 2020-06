Ruth Barras Kirst left her home on Wilderness Way on Sunday evening.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old out of Santa Rosa Beach.

Ruth Barras Kirst was located in Conecuh County Alabama by a concerned citizen, according to WCSO.

Ruth Barras Kirst left her home on Wilderness Way on Sunday evening in her red Kia Optima. The Sheriff’s Ooffice said she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.