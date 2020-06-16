Florida saw another record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed between Monday and Tuesday as 2,783 more positive diagnoses brought the overall state count over 80,000 to 80,109.

Another 55 Floridians fell victim to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

While the number of fatalities in eight Northwest Florida counties monitored — Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf and Franklin — remained the same overnight at 37, Santa Rosa County reported nine new COVID-19 cases, Okaloosa seven and Bay 12.

By the numbers:

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16

Santa Rosa: 297, an increase of nine since Monday

Okaloosa: 344, increase of seven since Monday

Walton: 152, increase of two since Monday

Bay: 157, increase of 12 since Monday

Washington: 94, increase of three since Monday

Holmes: 31, no increase since Monday

Gulf: 11 increase of two since Monday

Franklin: 2, no increase since Monday

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 172, increase of one

Navarre: 47, no change

Gulf Breeze: 34, no change

Pace: 22, increase of one

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 1, no change

Missing Santa Rosa: 12

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 143, increase of four

Destin: 46, increase of two

Crestview: 47, increase of five

Niceville: 38, no increase

Shalimar: 19, no increase

Mary Esther: 21, no increase

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, no change

Valparaiso: 2, no change

Missing Okaloosa: 8

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 87, increase of one

Santa Rosa Beach: 28

Freeport: 9, no change

Miramar Beach: 3, no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 1 no change

Westville: 1, no change

Bay County

Panama City: 98

Panama City Beach: 23

Lynn Haven: 14

Youngstown: 4

Southport: 3

Callaway: 3

Fountain: 2

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1