PANAMA CITY — Panama City Rescue Mission was presented Tuesday with a $27,000 to fund repairs and support its facilities.

On behalf of Bethesda Waters Fellowship, Pastor Kevin Oakes presented the check to PCRM President and CEO Stephen Fett at Bethel Village Women and Children's Home. Standing in a meeting room with missing tiles and parts of the walls removed because of damage to an indoor fire sprinkling system that recently malfunctioned, Fett said the money could not come at a more opportune time.

►RELATED: COVID-19, Hurricane Michael lead to loss of donors, changes at rescue mission

"It's huge especially during the pandemic. as a result of the hurricane, we've had two disasters within 18 months," Fett said.

"God works in great ways. He blesses those who love him. We never know how, and that's the fun part about this is finding out how it shows up," he added.

►RELATED: (May 2020) Rescue Mission seeks donations, drivers

The mission operates another facility downtown for men and provides meals for the general public. The building was severely damaged from Hurricane Michael, causing some programs to cease or decrease in capacity.

The story line could resonate with the congregation at Bethesda Waters Fellowship. According to Oakes, the church operated out of three homes before the storm. After the storm, the homes were damaged and the congregation had to become more creative on how it could meet. But with patience and prayer, Oakes said the church recently moved into a storefront on the beach.

Instead of spending the money on church-related projects, it was donated to the work of the mission.

►RELATED: (April 2019) Panama City Rescue Mission rebranding with new logo, website

"We love to support ministries overseas, mainly orphanages, but when we have a need that's in your own backyard, your own county, it's hard to resist that," Oakes said.

"Really, I think it's a relationship that's going to bear good fruit," he added, stating moments later, "We like to see people's lives go in an upward trajectory. So, God has good plans for people and we're very please just to be a part of that."

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

PCRM has seen its waves of transition. Earlier this year, officials announced a sweeping staff cut to all of its programs caused in part by 40% reduction in its donor base following the storm. Alongside volunteers, it also no longer would be able to accept clients into its addiction recovery program, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Board Chairman Jim Bryan, who initially started on the board in the early 1980s, said the changes are necessary as the community is changing. He hopes people will continue to support the work of the rescue mission throughout the stay of the transitions its in.

"Because of the hurricane and other situations, we had to back up and go to basics so that we can look at ourselves, become better organized, and put down a stronger foundation," Bryan said. He said the programs will be "stronger and better and accredited" when they pick back up.

"We're a long ways from where we were in the 1970s when we were first founded, there was a certain need in that time and as a community changes, the rescue mission has to change," Bryan said. "We ask the community to understand and continue their support because it's not the last change we will make."