Destin Commons announces the openings of Klara Haloho, Bella Vita Boutique, and Bell Family Dispensary.

"We are very excited to add these three locally-owned shops to our award winning lineup of stores and restaurants," said Heather Ruiz, senior director marketing & leasing at Destin Commons. "They will provide additional one-of-a-kind shopping options for our guests as they enjoy returning to in-person activities."

NOW OPEN: Klara Haloho

Klara Haloho offers elegant hand-crafted jewelry for everyday wear. Haloho crafts all her store items, including leather and pearl jewelry, Balinese silver bracelets, and silk accessories. Born and raised on an island of Indonesia, Haloho loves colorful cultures, particularly that of Bali.

"I have so many loyal and supportive customers that knew me from when they visited years ago," said Haloho. "I'm hopeful and grateful to be part of Destin Commons again and back in the Destin community."

NOW OPEN: Bella Vita Boutique

Owners Layla Khaldi and her mother Kay Khaldi, originally from Atlanta, are world travelers who made the Florida Panhandle their home. Both savvy fashionistas who decided to marry their love of fashion and art with their desire to help designers, sewers, and jewelry makers they met during their travels. The magic of Bella Vita lies in the diversity of its collection.

"Bella Vita is dedicated to bringing the marvelous works of artisans and artists of the world to the Destin area market," Kay Khaldi said. "We are thrilled to open at Destin Commons and join its community of fine stores."

NOW OPEN: Bell Family Dispensary

Bell Family Dispensary is a family-owned and operated CBD store, committed to producing CBD products with excellence and care. They have the largest selection of quality CBD products in Destin, offering gummies, tinctures, topicals, soft gels, pet CBD, and more.

Founder and CEO Jared Bell began the dispensary after years of back pain. His medical discharge from the military served as a tipping point for the beginning of Grandma's Hemp.

"We are excited to be in Destin Commons," said Bell, founder and CEO. "We are hoping to use this opportunity to educate others about the benefits of CBD and how it may help them."

The Bell Family Dispensary also provides discounts for veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders.