DESTIN -- For as long as his son, Jon Luke Cave, can remember, Richard Cave has been bringing his family to the area for vacation.

His first trip to local beaches was in 1980. And for most of those years, Richard Cave has been creating sand sculptures on the beach.

He’s done sea serpents, dragons, gorillas and mermaids, as well as just about anything else you can think of. During this year’s vacation, which ends Saturday, he’s been creating vintage cars.

"He’s been all around the world and hasn’t found a single place that has sand as good as Destin’s for sculpting," his son said.

Richard Cave, a contractor from Memphis, created a McLaren F1 on the beach earlier in the week but he didn’t get it quite finished before a child kicked sand on it, marring the finish.

The sculptures take about eight hours.

"We could kind of tell we were going to run out of daylight on that one," John Luke said. "Once night falls we say goodbye to all of them because they immediately get destroyed by kids."