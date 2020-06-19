TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery has announced that Barrett Scott, 60, of Defuniak Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Scott purchased his winning ticket from Defuniak Springs Food Mart, located at 435 U.S. Highway 90 West in Defuniak Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 2.79.

To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public until further notice.

Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office. All claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.