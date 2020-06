CHIPLEY- Just in time for July 4 festivities the Washington county Council on Aging will once again hold their annual cake auction event.

The event will take place at the council offices located at 1348 South Blvd #1846, Chipley or by going to their facebook page. Bidding will beginning at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

All bids will begin at $15. Any cake intended for bid in the auction must be delivered to the WCCOA no later than 8 a.m. on July 1. Auctioned cakes may be picked up at 5 p.m.