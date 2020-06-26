This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The state of Florida smashed the daily record for new COVID-19 cases Friday with a whopping 8,942 reported. That's a 62% increase over the previous record of 5,508 reported Wednesday.
Florida's total number of novel coronavirus cases is now at 122,960. The state has now added more cases since the Department of Health's June 10 morning report (56,960) than it did from the start of the pandemic in March through the end of May (56,163).
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Bay counties reported double digits increases with Milton, Fort Walton Beach and Panama City with the majority of those new cases.
Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5.
The number of reported deaths increased to 3,366, an increase of 39 since Thursday.
There were no new deaths in our coverage area.
The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 13,987, an increase of 1,048 patients since June 20. However, the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 114,018, and increase of 8,942 over Thursday
Deaths: 3,327, an increase of 39 over Thursday
Hospitalized: 13,775, an increase of 212 over Thursday
Top 5 cities with confirmed cases
Miami: 17,909
Orlando: 5,872
Tampa: 5,134
Hialeah: 4,037
Jacksonville: 3,673
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Friday, June 25
Okaloosa: 541, increase of 41 over Thursday
Santa Rosa: 432, increase of 21 over Thursday
Walton: 206, increase of one over Thursday
Bay: 287, increase of 39 over Thursday
Washington: 101 , decrease of one over Thursday
Holmes: 150, increase of three over Thursday
Gulf: 17, increase of three over Thursday
Franklin: 6 , increase of two over Thursday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 11, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 223 , increase of 12
Navarre: 71, increase of five
Gulf Breeze: 67, increase of six
Pace: 37, increase of three
Jay: 5, no change
Pensacola Beach: 2, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 26
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 227, increase of 10
Crestview, 79, increase of two
Destin: 76, increase of five
Niceville: 53, increase of six
Shalimar: 29, increase of two
Mary Esther: 35, increase of three
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 7, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 3, no change
Valparaiso: 3, no change
Missing, Okaloosa: 15, increase of 4
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 100, decrease of one
Santa Rosa Beach: 38, no change
Freeport: 15, no change
Miramar Beach: 9, increase of one
Paxton: 1, no change
Gaskin: 1 no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Westville: 1, decrease of 2
Out of State: 29
Missing: 8
Bay County
Panama City: 191, increase of 28
Panama City Beach: 36, increase of five
Lynn Haven: 24, no change
Youngstown: 6, increase of one
Southport: 4, no change
Callaway: 5, increase of two
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Missing: 3