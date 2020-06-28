In numbers reflecting two days of reporting due to a planned power outage, the Department of Health added another 1,467 coronavirus cases across the state on Sunday.

There were nine new deaths for a total of 3,086.

The Houma-Thibodaux area reported 83 new cases in two days, many of which came from young people, officials said.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove said dozens of area high school students tested positive for the virus this week.

"There were a lot of students who tested positive," Dove said. "A bunch of them caught it after traveling during spring break. You can have fun but have to be safe about it."

Vandebilt Catholic High School’s seniors were honored with a drive-through graduation ceremony Saturday after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 47 new cases reported in Terrebonne on Friday, 40 were high school students, Dove said. There were 57 new cases reported Sunday, raising Terrebonne’s total to 988. Deaths ticked up from 60 to 61.

In an effort to quell the recent rise in cases, the Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing mask wearing at retail outlets this week, Dove said.

"The governor’s executive order says that anyone dealing with the public should wear masks but a lot of them are not doing it," he said. "We’re asking the restaurants and retail outlets to please wear masks."

Lafourche reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Sunday for a total of 1,097. Deaths increased from 85 to 86.

This week, Terrebonne reported 140 new cases and Lafourche had 87. Last week, Terrebonne had 47 new cases and Lafourche reported 37. The growth rates reflect a 198% increase in Terrebonne from last week and a 135% jump in Lafourche.

Hospitalizations across the state jumped from 700 to 715 and ventilator use increased from 73 to 76.

There were 843 state lab tests processed in Lafourche and 12,696 private lab tests. Terrebonne conducted 703 state lab tests and 12,867 tests in commercial labs.

Health officials listed 11 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

-- Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

