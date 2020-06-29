The burn will take place in tactical training areas N-8 and N-26, which are in the eastern part of the reservation. The burn area will encompass 2,500 acres.

EGLIN AFB — You may see a large cloud of smoke on the horizon today. If so, it may be the prescribed burn Eglin Air Force Base has planned.

The burn will take place in tactical training areas N-8 and N-26, which are in the eastern part of the reservation. The burn area will encompass 2,500 acres.

THIS IS WHAT the smoke plume from a controlled burn can look like

For those familiar with the reservation and its network of roads and trails, the burn will be north of Range Road 201, east of Range Road 210, west of Range Road 208 and south of Range Road 317.

Winds should be out of the west and the smoke is expected to rise to about 4,000 feet.