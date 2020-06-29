Retired Col. Todd A. Hohn, a graduate of Niceville High School whose Air Force service included time as commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Oklahoma’s Altus Air Force Base, was released from the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday.

NICEVILLE — A FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force colonel from Niceville has been released from China after being detained there for more than nine months — although he was never incarcerated — on allegations of weapons smuggling connected with the discovery of a box of air-gun pellets in his luggage in September of last year.

Retired Col. Todd A. Hohn, a graduate of Niceville High School whose Air Force service included time as commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Oklahoma’s Altus Air Force Base, was released from the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday, according to an email from Theodore Simon, a Philadelphia attorney associated with Hohn’s case.

"I am pleased and thankful to report that Todd A. Hohn, a FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force colonel, on June 27, 2020 departed Guangzhou, China and has reunited with his loving family," Simon said in the email.

During his time in China, Hohn was able to stay in an apartment of his choosing, which according to Simon were "reasonable and suitable" accommodations.

Without going into detail regarding the circumstances that led to Hohn’s release, Simon wrote that "(a)fter this lengthy legal process, his innocence was demonstrated and ultimately recognized. He has been completely and officially exonerated. In fact, it was officially determined that no formal criminal charges would even be brought."

Detailed news of the incident surfaced on Sept. 20 of last year, when Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang referenced it during his regular press conference.

Asked at the time for details on Hohn’s detention, Shuang said that on the morning of Sept. 12, customs inspectors at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport found the box of air-gun pellets in Hohn’s luggage.

Also according to Shuang, Hohn had been the copilot of a FedEx flight into Guangzhou on Sept. 11, and was scheduled to leave for Hong Kong on the day the pellets were discovered.

At some point in that process, Shuang said at the time, "(c)ompulsory measures were taken by the airport customs to summon him by warrant and release him on bail pending trial for suspected crimes of smuggling weapons or ammunition."

In his Monday announcement of Hohn’s release, Simon noted that "(d)espite the inherent difficulties of facing criminal investigation in a foreign country, Todd led with grace, integrity, and most of all innocence."

Also according to Simon, Hohn "remained at all times free on bail."

Simon went on to note that Hohn "is deeply appreciative of the steadfast support he has received from his employer FedEx, his union the FedEx Air Line Pilots Association, and ALPA (Air Line Pilots Association) International."

And, Simon added, despite his ordeal, Hohn "states he was treated with courtesy and respect and holds no animosity towards China, the authorities or the people of China and looks forward to returning there one day."

Finally, the announcement from Simon noted that while he and the Hohn family understand that there is public interest in Hohn’s release, they are asking the media "at this time, to respect the privacy of Todd and his family and give them the private time and space that the family wishes."

It was not clear Monday when, or if, Hohn would speak with the media.

The incident came amid pro-democracy protests, with demonstrators clashing with police in the streets of Hong Kong as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, on Oct. 1, was looming. It also came as trade negotiations between the United States and China were faltering.

Trade continues to be an issue between the two countries, as China has in recent days been quietly messaging the United States that pressure on issues such as the status of Hong Kong and Taiwan could jeopardize purchases of U.S. exports, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

As it unfolded last year, the incident with Hohn attracted attention among Florida’s congressional delegation. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whose district covers Niceville, said at the time that he was "in close communication with the White House and the Department of State" in connection with the incident.

On Monday, Gaetz said, "I’m thrilled to learn that retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Todd Hohn has been reunited with his family after being detained in China for nearly a year. I’m grateful to the federal agencies that closely monitored this situation and worked tirelessly to facilitate his safe return."