FORT WALTON BEACH

Because of the rise in the number of local COVID-19 cases, the city has canceled its July 4 concerts at the Landing and rescheduled its Independence Day fireworks show.

The fireworks show has been moved to the start of the city’s Fall Concerts at the Landing series on Sept. 4.

DESTIN

— HarborWalk Village 4th of July Celebration

When: Friday, July 3, 2020 and Saturday, July 4, 2020

Time: 9 p.m. both nights

— Destin Commons - CANCELED: Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival

CRESTVIEW

The fireworks display still is set for 9 p.m. Saturday at Twin Hills Park.

While the city’s Independence Day fireworks show still is set for Saturday night, a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases has contributed to the cancellation of the city’s Fourth of July daytime activities.

NICEVILLE

— Boggy Bayou Fireworks

The Boggy Bayou Fireworks Show is a go. Barring any setbacks, the annual Independence Day fireworks display will take place at approximately 8:45 pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

With the safety and wellbeing of our community in mind, the Fireworks Committee asks that all attendees follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Those who wish to wear a face covering are encouraged to do so. If you are sick, they ask that you do not attend this year’s event.

SOUTH WALTON

— Seaside - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration – CANCELLED

NAVARRE BEACH

Navarre Beach Fourth of July fireworks

When: Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: 8579 Gulf Blvd. in Navarre,

Details: Come on down to the end of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier for a night of Independence Day fireworks. The pyrotechnic demonstration will be held rain or shine.

Residents and guests are reminded to allow plenty of time to find parking and remember to leave pets at home. For more information, call 850-981-8900.

PENSACOLA

— Pensacola's grandest Independence Day (CANCELED) festival of the year was officially canceled by the Sertoma Fourth of July Committee on May 29.

— Fourth of July fireworks & movie at Blue Wahoos Stadium

When: Saturday, July 4 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Wahoos Stadium at 351 W. Cedar St.

Details: This ticketed event gets you a viewing of the movie "The Sandlot," along with what will likely be the biggest fireworks show in Pensacola this year.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $10 and include being able to see the movie. Children under 2 will be admitted free. All other ages will be $10 per-ticket.

— Pensacola Beach July 4th fireworks show

When: Saturday, July 4 from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Pensacola Beach Boardwalk at 400 Quietwater Beach Road

Details: With sugar-white sands under your feet, keep your eyes focused on the night skies this Fourth of July for a dazzling fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and Santa Rosa Sound.

Arrive early to reserve your spot on the sand.

MILTON

— This year’s July Fourth Riverfest in downtown Milton has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 5.

JAY

— Jay Fireworks

When: Friday, July 3 from 8:30 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

Where: Bray Hendricks Park at 5259 Booker Lane

Details: Pack up a lawn chair and enjoy Fourth of July fireworks a day early in Jay, starting just after sunset at the park.

Hosted by the Jay Area Chamber of Commerce, organizers ask that you observe CDC social distancing guidelines.

If you would like your fireworks event listed here or if any changes have been made to events listed here, please email ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com.