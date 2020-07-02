According to a Thursday Panama City Police Department press release, Jakorey Shivers was charged with second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to a Thursday Panama City Police Department press release, Jakorey Shivers was charged with second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. The charges stem from the shooting death of Swason Owens III, 26, which happened Monday evening at the FEMA camp site on Highway U.S. 98 and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Shivers was apprehended by the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Arrested with Shivers was 22-year-old Marvita Nicole Hudson. Through the course of the investigation, it was allegedly discovered that Hudson had filed false police reports and provided false information to detectives with a direct intent to protect Shivers and mislead the homicide investigation, the press release states.

Hudson was charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder, filing a false police report and possession of crack cocaine.

This is the second shooting death at a FEMA camp after a 45-year-old woman was murdered in January at the camp on Second Court and Kraft Avenue.

The Panama City Police Department would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in this investigation.

This case is still under investigation and anyone having any information in reference to this case should please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the "Panama City" Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Pay Store.