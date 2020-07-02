Dadgum gubmint. First sayin’ my no-mask, O-fishil really true get outta PPE free card ain't legit. Next thing you'll be telling, mah "Bikini Inspector" T-shirt ain't got no legal baring.

And by the way, I declare BANKRUPTCY! and Facebook cannot use my ....

Some folks just aren’t clear on how things work. File that with understatements of the millennium.

Within my lifetime, and probably yours, unless you’re of the YOLO generation currently acting like absolutely nothing is different about this entirely different world, fully 65 percent of Americans loathed the idea of applying the most basic of safety precautions, even though doing so meant reducing danger and death by vast numbers. Only 15 percent of folks were actively using such precaution, at a time when I was of YOLO age, though we probably had some different inane war cry to indicate we did not understand how physics and biology worked.

Uncomfortable, inconvenient, and ineffective, they cried, in defiance of science, logic and good sense, not to mention showing a bizarre notion of uncomfortable and inconvenient in a nation built by subjugated humans enslaved as property, across land stolen by driving native inhabitants out.

In 1983, only 15 percent of Americans regularly wore seat belts. Though it took decades after Ralph Nader pointed out Detroit had been selling rolling death traps because A) it would cost money to add precautions, B) and no one had forced them to do so, the government of the people, by the people and for the people began to institute rules to make cars somewhat less deadly. Before Nader’s crusade, if you found yourself in a 60 mph vehicle that suddenly decelerated due to mistaken conjunction with physics, they peeled you off steel dashboards via high-pressure hose.

Anti-government types argued it was safer to be thrown from a wrecked vehicle than restrained inside. After manufacturers began installing belts, trying to avoid legislation, many refused to wear them. Some actually cut them from cars.

Dadgum gubmint.

It may not be a peculiarly American thing, such willful ignorance, defiance of facts in favor of feelings, but by golly we’re No. 1! Since April COVID-19 instances have flattened throughout Europe, Canada and Japan, while here they’ve fattened, skyrocketing in June after a slight decline in May.

Why? It’s hard to understand the thinking of the anti-mask, anti-distance crowd, partly because it’s shouted, but mostly because it’s incoherent. Apparently being tired of something means it’s gone. We’re seeing rage videos of those being called out for blithely dangerous actions. Body language can be deceptive, but one thing's sure: When you wag and point your fingers -- or guns? You've lost.

Saturday night’s Fourth of July fireworks soundtrack, a 20-minute litany of hits and classics along with a few lesser-known but sonically appropriate works, offers an appropriately complex jukebox for these un-united states.

The show’s kickoff, "Wonder Woman’s Wrath," thunders through the 2017 film, as the titular Amazon charges onto a harrowing World War I no-man’s land alone, save for a bulletproof shield and bracelets.

There’s no mistaking the pugnacious, martial feel transmitted from pulsing walls of percussion, lofted by brass brazen as Stravinsky or Beethoven, speared and threaded throughout by something like a Les Paul surging into a Marshall amp constructed from bees.

So this fighting theme, composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, fits as jump-start to a night of stirring sounds meant to invoke pride in our independence, played underneath as the rockets glare red, white and blue.

Also playing will be Neil Young’s cover of Woody Guthrie’s "This Land is Your Land," written in 1940 as a response to "God Bless America," which Guthrie felt was heavily overplayed, and originally titled "God Blessed America for Me." It’s a jaunty, defiant expression of solidarity with and love for our country’s vast charms.

Also playing will be, no kidding, Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the USA," and John Fogerty/Creedence’s "Fortunate Son," both fervent sounding, because they are, but not pointed toward our enemies so much as at America’s Vietnam policies.

While Bruce’s anthemic chorus might believably be misunderstood as jingoistic -- by those who never hear lyrics -- it’s hard to imagine who could witness the fury of Fogerty, who unlike too many flag-wavers touting their patriotism in song, actually served in the war, singing "It ain’t me/it ain’t me/I ain’t no senator’s son," and imagine that falling in sync with Kate Smith or Lee Greenwood.

But this is a land of contradictions, of men who owned slaves dedicated to creating greater freedom; of people who split the atom and flew to the moon yet defer to D-list has-beens regarding health; the country of Billie Holiday and Merle Haggard, Aaron Copland and Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, George Clinton, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, George M. Cohan, Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Carole King, both Gershwins, several Newmans, all of this and so insanely much more, born from this demented, chaotic, potentially wonderful and deliriously beautiful U.S.A. To paraphrase Churchill, it’s the worst, except when compared to everything else.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0201.