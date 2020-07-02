And, after going well over a month without logging a fatality due to the lethal virus, Okaloosa County has now recorded its second death in two days.
Florida hit another grim coronavirus milestone Wednesday when the number of COVID-19 cases reported for a single day climbed over 10,000 to 10,109.
The latest victim was a 61-year-old man who was not associated with a long-term care facility, according to Okaloosa Health Department spokeswoman Allison McDaniel.
The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday morning that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state had climbed to 169,106. Fatalities across Florida rose by 67, to 3,617.
Case numbers also continued to climb across the region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin counties. Panama City has reported 364 cases, Fort Walton Beach 306, Milton 297 and DeFuniak Springs 120.
The death toll in the region has grown to 44 with Okaloosa County now reporting eight deaths. The county reported Wednesday that it had nine COVID-19 patients presently occupying ICU beds with one on a ventilator. There were seven ICU unit beds available county-wide.
Walton County’s Health Department reported one hospitalization for COVID-19.
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2
Okaloosa: 770, increase of 66 over Wednesday
Santa Rosa: 676 increase of 59 over Wednesday
Walton: 291, increase of 34 over Wednesday
Bay: 581, increase of 173 over Wednesday
Washington: 117, increase of five over Wednesday
Holmes: 191, increase of 10 over Wednesday
Gulf: 32, increase of nine over Wednesday
Franklin: 9, increase of three over Wednesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 8
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 5, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 13, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 297
Navarre: 102
Gulf Breeze: 133
Pace: 72
Jay: 17
Pensacola Beach: 2
Missing Santa Rosa: 45
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 306
Crestview: 109
Destin: 130
Niceville: 66
Shalimar: 47
Mary Esther: 50
Laurel Hill: 5
Eglin Air Force Base: 8
Baker: 10
Valparaiso: 4
Holt: 4
Missing, Okaloosa: 16
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 120
Santa Rosa Beach: 69
Freeport: 21
Miramar Beach: 23
Ponce de Leon: 3
Inlet Beach: 2
Destin: 2
Point Washington: 1
Paxton: 1
Bay County
Panama City: 364
Panama City Beach: 90
Lynn Haven: 50
Youngstown: 10
Southport: 9
Callaway: 7
Fountain: 5
Tyndall Air Force Base: 3
Bayou George: 1
Westville: 1
Parker: 1
Inlet Beach: 1