As people head to the Panhandle for the annual Independence Day celebrations, both out-of-towners and locals could be in for some unfortunate weather conditions during the day and into the night.

Mark Wool, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said there is an 80% chance of rain going into the weekend, with a higher than normal possibility of flooding.

"People are going to be dodging the storms," he said.

He also said the National Weather Service does not expect to see any tropical systems developing.

"There’s nothing to hang our hat on," he said. "We’re keeping our eye on it."

He also said if something did develop, it would be relatively weak.

Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said most of the rainfall and storms are expected to take place during the morning and early afternoon with "unsettling conditions" and a "messy pattern."

While the storms are expected to be earlier in the day, there is a possibility of storms and rain during the evening hours.

"Unfortunately, that could interrupt fireworks shows," said Dobbs.

While some fireworks shows have already been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19, such as in Fort Walton Beach, Seaside and Milton, some cities are hoping to continue with their scheduled plans.

City of Destin spokeswoman Catherine Card said the fireworks show will be "contingent on weather" and as soon as the decision is made, the city will immediately notify the public through its Facebook page.

Crestview city manager Tim Bolduc said the city will decide whether to postpone the fireworks show about two hours before the fireworks begin. If they are canceled due to the forecast, Bolduc said they will be rescheduled for Labor Day.

"Our goal is to shoot them, if at all possible," he said.