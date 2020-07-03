The western counties of the Florida Panhandle continued to show numbers of infections that outpaced other counties in the Northwest Florida area.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



The COVID-19 pandemic continued its spike in Florida on Thursday with 9,488 additional people testing positive for the virus, state data show.

That was a slight improvement over Wednesday’s total, which set a state record of 10,109 cases in a single day.

Deaths rose to 3,785, which was 67 higher than the previous day’s total, according to the Florida Department of Health.

FIRST CASES OF COVID-19 found in Santa Rosa County Jail; 2 inmates have virus

LETTER: Please wear masks for others

LETTER: A better way to track COVID?

The western counties of the Florida Panhandle continued to show infection numbers that outpaced other counties in the Northwest Florida area. Santa Rosa County had the most with 67 new cases, followed by Okaloosa with 50 new cases and Bay County with 44.

Here are the numbers for each county in Northwest Florida and a city-by-city breakdown of the new totals.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 743, +67

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 41

---

Milton: 315, +18

Gulf Breeze: 144, +11

Navarre: 124, +22

Pace: 79, +7

Jay: 17, unchanged

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 820, +50

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 65

---

Fort Walton Beach: 315, +9

Crestview: 137, +28

Destin: 133, +3

Niceville: 70, +4

Mary Esther: 49, -1

Shalimar: 49, +2

Baker: 14, +4

Eglin: 8, unchanged

Valparaiso: 5, +1

Laurel Hill: 5, unchanged

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 295, +4

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 29

---

DeFuniak Springs: 121, +1

Santa Rosa Beach: 70, +1

Miramar Beach: 23, unchanged

Freeport: 22, +1

HOLMES COUNTY

Total cases: 196, +5

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total cases: 118, +1

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 21

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 625, +44

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 39

---

Panama City: 393, +29

Panama City Beach: 102, +12

Lynn Haven: 52, +2

Youngstown: 11, +1

Southport: 9, unchanged

Callaway: 7, unchanged

Fountain: 5, unchanged

GULF COUNTY

Total cases: 34, +2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3

---

Port St. Joe: 15, +1

Wewahitchka: 13, unchanged

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Total cases: 11, +2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 0