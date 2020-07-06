WASHINGTON and HOLMES COUNTIES - Although Florida gas prices increased last week, drivers found the lowest prices at the pump for Independence Day since 2004.

"Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend."

In the rural counties of Holmes and Washington, drivers saw prices stall at $2.09 per gallon at most stations

Florida gas prices increased 8 cents last week. The state average of $2.11 per gallon is the highest price since March 19th. Despite the recent increase, drivers are saving an average of 57 cents per gallon compared to this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.20), Port St. Lucie ($2.13), Homosassa Springs ($2.13)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.08), Punta Gorda ($2.08)