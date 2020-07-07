This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting another death in Okaloosa County.

A 79-year-old male that had contact with a known case is the latest victim of the coronavirus in the county. That brings the total number of deaths to nine.

In a 24-hour period, Santa Rosa County reported an additional 39 cases, Okaloosa with 21 cases, Walton with 48 and Bay County with an additional 74 cases.

Statewide numbers:

Total cases: 213,794, +7,347

Total Florida resident deaths: 3,841, +63

Non-resident deaths: 102

Below are the numbers for each county in our coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 941, +39

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 48, +4

---

Milton: 393, +22

Gulf Breeze: 190, +4

Navarre: 149, +10

Pace: 103, +6

Jay: 26, +1

Missing: 67

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 938, +21

Deaths: 9, +1

Hospitalizations: 68, +3

---

Fort Walton Beach: 359, +14

Crestview: 167, +1

Destin: 148, +1

Niceville: 77, +2

Mary Esther: 51, unchanged

Shalimar: 55, unchanged

Baker: 22, +3

Eglin: 8, unchanged

Valparaiso: 6, unchanged

Laurel Hill: 6, unchanged

Missing: 19

Holt: 4

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 372, +48

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 32, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 137, +11

Santa Rosa Beach: 109, +23

Miramar Beach: 29, +3

Freeport: 23, unchanged

Missing: 17, +3

Ponce de Leon: 3

Point Washington: 1

Inlet Beach: 6

___

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 818 , +74

Deaths: 5, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 40, unchanged

---

Panama City: 533, +53

Panama City Beach: 125, +8

Lynn Haven: 71, +8

Youngstown: 14, +1

Southport: 12, +2

Callaway: 7, unchanged

Fountain: 5, unchanged

Missing: 8

Tyndall AFB : 3

Parker: 1

Inlet Beach: 1

Bayou George: 1

Seacrest: 1