BONIFAY - Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a traffic crash that occurred on June 13, 2020, in Holmes County.

The crash involved a Sport Utility Vehicle that was fleeing from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. As a result of that pursuit, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. One female occupant was ejected and was pronounced deceased by cause of that crash. Another subject fled from the vehicle, while the pursuing deputy attended to the occupant that was ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and the arrest of the subject that fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers or Corporal Slick with the Florida Highway Patrol.