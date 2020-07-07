Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding the coronavirus at Pan American Hospital in Miami on Tuesday, July 7th.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew hold press conference at Pan American Hospital, July 7, regarding COVID-19.

According to data from the Florida Health Department the state added 7,347 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, July 6. This makes it the 14th consecutive day that there are at least 5,000 cases reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now at 213,794. The number of reported deaths increased to 3,841.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 16,425, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5. The state has counted more than 152,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488).

