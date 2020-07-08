CHIPLEY - Washington County’s own technical college celebrated over 100 graduates Thursday June 30 at the Shiloh Baptist Church with family and friends gathering.

Of the over 100 graduates approximately 50 chose to participate in the actual ceremony due to the current COVID Pandemic. During the ceremony Director Martha Compton commented on the dedication and perseverance of the class through the pandemic and her immense sense of pride in them for their accomplishments. Speaking during the ceremony was the college’s current SkillsUSA president, Braiden Menhennett, who spoke of his journey and his hope for the graduates.