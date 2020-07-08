The Popsicles With Police event was organized by Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

Children and adults in the Hay Court community shared an hour of popsicles with Tuscaloosa Police officers in a community relations building event Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The Popsicles With Police event was organized by Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

The police department purchased 300 popsicles through its community policing budget to distribute in Hay Court and McKenzie Court public housing developments. The aim was to build friendly relations in a time when police and community relations have been strained across America. Police officers were in Hay Court from 1-2 p.m. and in McKenzie Court from 2:30-3:30 p.m.