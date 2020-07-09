The wounds were not life-threatening, and the two victims were treated and released from a local hospital within a few hours of the incident.

MIRAMAR BEACH — No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of a July 4 incident at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in which two people were shot, according to Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The wounds were not life-threatening, and the two victims were treated and released from a local hospital within a few hours of the incident, Dobridnia said.

The two people who were shot were "the primary aggressors" in the incident, Dobridnia said. They were fired upon by a person defending himself, Dobridnia said.

Florida has a "stand your ground" law that, in essence, deems it justifiable to use or threaten to use deadly force to defend yourself if you think you’re in danger of being killed or seriously harmed by another person.

In the July 4 incident, because no arrests were made and because an investigation is ongoing, neither an arrest report nor an incident report are available from the Sheriff’s Office, Dobridnia said.

However, she did say that the gun was confiscated and that none of the people involved in the incident was a local resident. Also according to Dobridnia, no one involved was detained by authorities.

While there is no official report from the Sheriff’s Office, there is some information, albeit confusing, from other sources, including the website for One Beach Club Drive condominiums.

A Thursday afternoon call to the condominium association was not returned by deadline. Also, a call placed to the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort was not returned by deadline.

But according to a message from the condominium board — which also is awaiting any report from the Sheriff’s Office — an owner called a board member July 4 to let the board member know "there had been a shooting" and that the Sheriff’s Office was on the property.

The property owner subsequently "learned that guests, who ranged in age from mid-20s to 30" staying in two units on the property "had gotten into an argument on the upper parking deck."

Apparently, according to the message, the man and woman staying in one of the units had been shot by a man staying in the other unit. Also according to the message from the condominium board, deputies were holding the men from the condominium unit where the man who fired the shots was staying.

According to other information available on social media, the incident also involved the wielding of knives by a group running up and down the condominium’s hallways, which prompted others in the building to demand the group to be quiet and stop running.

At some point, a challenge "to meet downstairs" was apparently issued to the group, and the incident "carried down to the main parking level."

In limited comments Thursday, Dobridnia said, "Unfortunately for us, both parties could have walked away, but didn’t."