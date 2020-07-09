The wounds were not life-threatening, and the two victims were treated and released from a local hospital within a few hours of the incident.

MIRAMAR BEACH — No arrests are expected in a July 4 incident at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in which two people were shot and wounded, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said Thursday.

The gunshot wounds were not life-threatening, and the two victims were treated and released from a local hospital within a few hours of the incident, according to Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The two people who were shot were "the primary aggressors" in the incident, Dobridnia said. They were fired upon by a person defending themselves from a knife threat, Dobridnia added.

Addressing the incident during his regular online livestream "Facebook Live" on Thursday evening, Adkinson said the sheriff’s office consulted the state’s attorney’s office in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and was advised that there was no need to file charges at that point.

The investigation is now concluded, Adkinson said, adding that "we’re confident at this point that charges will not be brought."

Florida has a "stand your ground" law that, in essence, deems it justifiable to use or threaten to use deadly force to defend yourself if you think you’re in danger of being killed or seriously harmed by another person.

The gun used in the incident was confiscated, Dobridnia said.

Also according to Dobridnia, none of the people involved in the incident were local residents.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any incident report in connection with the July 4 incident, and it was not clear Thursday whether a report would be released in light of the sheriff’s indication that the investigation had been concluded.

In the absence of any official report, there is some information, albeit confusing, from other sources, including the website for One Beach Club Drive condominiums.

According to a message from the condominium board — which also is awaiting any report from the Sheriff’s Office — an owner called a board member July 4 to let the board member know "there had been a shooting" and that the Sheriff’s Office was on the property.

The property owner subsequently "learned that guests, who ranged in age from mid-20s to 30" staying in two units on the property "had gotten into an argument on the upper parking deck."

Apparently, according to the message, the man and woman staying in one of the units had been shot by a man staying in the other unit.

According to other information available on social media, the incident involved the wielding of knives by a group running up and down the condominium’s hallways, which prompted others in the building to demand the group to be quiet and stop running.

At some point, a challenge "to meet downstairs" was apparently issued to the group, and the incident "carried down to the main parking level."

In other comments Thursday, Dobridnia said, "Unfortunately for us, both parties could have walked away, but didn’t."