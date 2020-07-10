Of the 20 positive tests, eight are Walton County inmates and 12 are Escambia County inmates.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A second round of test results for inmates at the Walton County Jail has come back from Florida Department of Health.

The first round of test results reported Wednesday revealed 38 positive cases and 20 negative results. These latest results indicate 20 additional positive tests and one negative test, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Of the 20 positive tests, eight are Walton County inmates and 12 are Escambia County inmates.

Another 10 results are still pending at this time. The total number of inmates tested so far is 89.

"We are pleased to report that as of this morning NO inmates have temperatures above the alert threshold (100.3F) in our affected pods," Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in the release.

An information line is now available for families whose loved ones are currently incarcerated at the Walton County Jail.

The information line is for general questions regarding the current state of the jail following the announcement of COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can call (850) 951-7001, which will serve as a dedicated line for questions.

"We hope this will help those eager for information put their mind as ease," Adkinson said.