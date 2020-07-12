A passing boater pulled a Tuscaloosa police officer from the waters of Lake Tuscaloosa after a TPD vessel sunk Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, authorities were alerted to an unoccupied ski boat that had caught fire and was drifting toward Binion Creek.

No flames were showing from the boat, but it was smoldering, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.

A TPD marine patrol officer responded and was towing the boat toward TPD’s marine patrol office when it began to sink, pulling the patrol boat underwater with it.

"A boater who was fishing nearby assisted the officer by pulling him from the water," Taylor said. "The officer has been checked by medical personnel and is in good condition."

The ski boat was among four to five docked boats that caught fire overnight or early this morning at Blue Heron Marina, located at 13458 North River Farm Drive. The Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency all responded.

Crews were working Sunday to pull the submerged boats from an area of the lake that’s approximately 0.3 miles from the marina, and police and fire officials placed barriers in the water around the marina to prevent the spread of potential fuel leaks from the submerged boats.