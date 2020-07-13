The 12,343 new cases reported Monday by the state’s Department of Health was nearly 3,000 lower than the 15,300 reported the day before, but it was still higher than previous record daily highs of 11,694 in California a week ago and 11,571 reported in New York April 15.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

After blowing past the largest single day record for increases in coronavirus diagnoses Saturday, the state of Florida again on Sunday surpassed previous high numbers recorded anywhere else in the country.

The 12,343 new cases reported Monday by the state’s Department of Health was nearly 3,000 lower than the 15,300 reported the day before, but it was still higher than previous record daily highs of 11,694 in California a week ago and 11,571 reported in New York April 15.

Testing may also coincide with the new cases. Sunday’s record-breaking case number also saw 142,972 people tested, the highest number of tests performed to date. More than 2.6 million tests have been conducted state wide.

JULY 12, 2020: Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

Disney fans find COVID-19 precautions, light crowd as ‘The Place Where Dreams Come True’ reopens

‘Wear the damn masks’: 9/11 workers who saved lives implore public to help save theirs

State deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by 35 and now stands at 4,277. Walton County was among the state’s counties reporting a coronavirus death.

A 76-year-old male was the latest fatality in Walton County, bringing the total number of deaths to 10 and the first death not associated with a long-term care facility.

Okaloosa County reported another 117 new cases and seven new hospitalizations were reported.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 282,435, +12,343

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,277, +35

Non-resident deaths: 104, +0

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases. Locations with fewer than 5 cases were not listed.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,379, +58

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 73, +3

---

Milton: 553, +23

Gulf Breeze: 276, +13

Navarre: 244, +4

Pace: 140, +3

Jay: 44, +4

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing, 105

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,385, +117

Deaths: 10, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 80, +7

---

Fort Walton Beach: 502, +24

Crestview: 270, +27

Destin: 208, +15

Niceville: 142, +16

Mary Esther: 73, +5

Shalimar: 81, +1

Baker: 25, +1

Eglin: 11, +0

Valparaiso: 11, +1

Laurel Hill: 14, +0

Holt: 5, no change

Missing, 22

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 582, +21

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 39, +3

---

DeFuniak Springs: 220, +10

Santa Rosa Beach: 160, +3

Miramar Beach: 46, +3

Freeport: 53, +3

Inlet Beach: 18, +1

Missing, 20

--- --- ---

HOLMES COUNTY

Total cases: 229, +2

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 7

---

Bonifay: 206, +1

Westville: 5, no change

--- --- ---

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total cases: 191, +282

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 23

---

Chipley: 131, +18

Vernon: 26, +3

Carryville: 7

Missing: 16

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,322, +129

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 54 + 2

---

Panama City: 872, +84

Panama City Beach: 195, +17

Lynn Haven: 133, +20

Southport: 23, +3

Youngstown: 15, unchanged

Callaway: 8, unchanged

Fountain: 8, unchanged

Missing, 14

--- --- ---

GULF COUNTY

Total cases: 98, +8

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6, +1

---

Port St. Joe: 46, +3

Wewahitchka: 31, +3

--- --- ---

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Total cases: 44, +11

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

---

Apalachicola: 17, +3

Eastpoint: 13, + 4

Carrabelle: 10, +2