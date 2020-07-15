This news comes less than a week after the Panama City Beach City Council announced that it would crack down and fine businesses violating the stat-wide ordinance.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A Harpoon Harry’s Beachfront Restaurant operator must appear in court after the business allegedly operated at more than 50% capacity over the weekend.

The notice comes less than a week after the Panama City Beach City Council announced that it would crack down and fine businesses violating the statewide order issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It was then that the officer cited in the report that he saw several people "in close proximity to each other" outside the restaurant waiting to be seated, as well as others inside who were "seated at tables within the 6-foot social distancing directive."

Several other people were also seen standing around the restaurant with drinks in hand.

The officer then identified Manager Sean Carruth, who was charged with a violation of Florida Executive Order 2020-09 and issued a notice to appear in court, the report said. It will be then that the restaurant’s fine is hashed out.

For Mayor Mark Sheldon, the city has been very clear that every business is expected to fall in line with regards to the 50%-or-less rule.

"Our job is to protect our community and everyone needs to comply and work together," Sheldon wrote in an email. "Every restaurant knows what their individual 50% capacity is."

He added that punishments for violating the order can range from citations to being arrested.

"We have given all the warnings that we need to give," Sheldon wrote. "I hope all our business partners comply (because) this is for the safety of our residents, visitors and businesses."