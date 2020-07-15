SANTA ROSA BEACH—The iconic Grayton Beach bar and eatery Red Bar reopened its doors Tuesday after months of rebuilding and renovating.

A fire ravaged Red Bar in February of 2019, but owners Oliver and Philippe Petit vowed to rebuild and repair the well-known restaurant to its former glory.

"I’m so grateful to the community," Oliver Petit said at the reopening. "The outpouring of support has been phenomenal."

Just 18 months after the fire, the restaurant reopened with an open house Tuesday afternoon, officially opening for regular business on Wednesday.

As the doors opened to the public for the first time, Oliver eagerly greeted customers as they walked into the restaurant.

"Today is... an open house sort of a moment for the locals particularly and for friends to kind of come in and look around, see the place, have a drink," he said.

Both locals and friends marveled at the similarities between this new restaurant and the one that burned down.

Throughout the restaurant, walls were covered from top to bottom with vintage posters, memorabilia and other décor.

In between the restaurant’s bar and seating area, a wall with windows and velvety-blue curtains divided the two spaces.

At the back of the restaurant in the corner of the restaurant sat a pair of airplane seats.

Loyal patron Gina Gamble described the curtains as one instance in which the restaurant did a "great job of even new stuff looking old."

Gamble, who came with her daughters Sally, Lucy and Claire, said the new restaurant was almost identical.

"It is very well done, very much the same," Gamble said. "I feel like I could have walked in back in 2018, before it burned down."

The Birmingham, Alabama resident said she and her family have been coming to the Red Bar for years, so it was important for her to be at the reopening.

"We didn’t want to miss the open house and the grand opening because of the fact that it’s historic and I’ve been coming here all my life and my relatives before me," she said.

Gamble even has a photo of her great aunt and uncle at Red Bar from the 1950s. While the restaurant has been around for some time, Oliver and Philippe Petit bought the joint in 1995.

Oliver said the grand reopening was exciting for him because he was able to see his customers and his staff.

"It means everything to me," he said.

He described the day’s festivities are more of a symbolic event geared toward fellowship for his long-time patrons and friends.

Long-time employee Georgie Somerset was amazed at how much the new place looks identical to the former restaurant.

"There is so much love involved, behind every poster, behind every brush of paint and polish," she said.

