HURLBURT FIELD — A 25-year-old senior airman with the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt FIeld was picked up at the installation and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail early Friday morning on a fugitive warrant from Colorado in connection with a sexual assault incident, according to a jail booking report.

Derek Wilson Tyler, of a Mayo Street address on Hurlburt Field, was picked up by base security forces working in cooperation with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, according to 2nd Lt. Janell Venerable, public affairs officer for the 1st Special Operations Wing.

Venerable could not say Friday afternoon when the fugitive warrant had been issued, nor could she say how long Tyler has been stationed at Hurlburt Field.

Similarly, the booking report included no details other than the fact that the warrant for Tyler had been issued by authorities in Colorado.

Tyler is being held without bond, presumably until Colorado authorities can make arrangements to get him back to the state.