Governor Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement at Wellington Park Apartments in Apopka on Friday, July 17th.

For the fourth consecutive day, Florida reported more than 100 COVID-19 deaths for state residents Friday.

The 128 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday increased the state's cumulative total to 4,805. In the past four days, Florida has verified 528 resident deaths related to COVID-19. That pushed the state's seven-day average for deaths over 100 for the first time since the pandemic began and is more than double the average on July 8. (48.4).

The Florida Department of Health also reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third straight day with at least 10,000, increasing the state's total to 327,241.

Friday was the 24th consecutive day with at least 5,000 positive cases statewide.

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 20,191 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The state has counted more than 265,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The cumulative percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida increased to 11.35% Friday. The seven-day average positive percentage declined to 15.21%.

