PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a Panama City Beach woman for allegedly stealing $230,000 from local condominium associations.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Lynn A. Price, 52, was booked in the Bay County Jail on one count of ongoing scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000, a first degree felony. The arrest stems from Price’s alleged theft of $230,000 over a period of several years while she worked for several condominium associations.

The press release states that investigators were alerted to the theft in May when $230,000 was removed from one local condo association’s bank account and deposited into a second association’s bank account. The second association began reviewing it’s bank records and found that Price, the association manager, had allegedly removed money from its account since at least 2017. Price had allegedly written checks to herself and transferred money from the association accounts into at least two other accounts.

Further investigation revealed this fraud began in 2016 when Price was employed by another condominium management firm in PCB and had allegedly removed money belonging to that company to at least one other condominium association.

Anyone with information about Price is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 747-4700. Investigators believe the victims listed might not be the only parties allegedly defrauded by Price.