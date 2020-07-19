Despite the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various leaders surfing and shifting through swells, chop and whitewater of incoming and ongoing discoveries about the novel coronavirus, decisions must be made soon about how to re-open schools for fall.

Despite the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various leaders surfing and shifting through swells, chop and whitewater of incoming and ongoing discoveries about the novel coronavirus, decisions must be made soon about how to re-open schools for fall.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will finalize plans this coming Tuesday, following presentation of a draft offering three main options at the July 14 Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting and work session in the Lecture Hall at Tuscaloosa Career Technology Academy.

Details, laid out in text and a powerpoint presentation, can be found at www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/page/2619.

Earlier this week, the Tuscaloosa County School System published its reopening plan on its site at www.tcss.net/Page/33068.

Families are being urged to study the respective choices, and make decisions known quickly as possible so educators can continue planning for the fall semester, which will likely include a mixture of in-person and virtual learning.

At last Tuesday’s meeting, TCS Superintendent Mike J. Daria stressed time and again to the board, and others in attendance and watching virtually, that the tentative plan, prepared with input from educators, parents, medical and governmental officials and others, remained a work in progress.

"The purpose of the presentation was to be very transparent with the public," Daria said. "... then walk through it with the board.

"It was important the plan consistently and thoroughly considered the implications and impacts of each decision."

This Tuesday, TCS will vote on three presented options: Full-time in school (with renewed health and sanitation guidelines in place), full-time learning at home, or a hybrid of the two.

Families have been able to weigh in online with concerns and ideas. A June "pulse check" by phone, reaching about 9,000 out of 11,000 attempted, found more than a third of families don’t want their kids physically in city schools.

"A fairly large percentage of students, through their parents, said they want to go to school virtually, all year long," Daria said. "We’re trying to be really respectful of that."

Though the majority expressed a desire to return to campuses, Daria knows some may have changed their minds as information continued to roll in. Anxiety is already free-flowing, from children to parents to faculty and staff, so building a solid platform is essential.

"We need to chose the models. Our teachers have to plan for the way they will deliver instruction," he said. "Parents need to plan, need to make arrangements for how children will engage with distanced learning.

"We think we’ve got a good plan, but we know it requires tweaking. It’s hard to make a decision, in this pandemic, about tomorrow," much less months ahead.

Since schools closed campuses back in March, ideas and issues have been flying among educators and administrators working toward common goals, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the Alabama Governor’s Office, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Keri C. Johnson began her new position as superintendent of the county system this summer, but as everyone’s sailing in the same vessel, doesn’t feel particularly overwhelmed.

"I interviewed in the middle of the COVID (outbreak), so I knew what I was walking into," she said. "I’m in really good company with other school superintendents across the state, because no one else has gone through this either."

The county’s 29-page online plan tries, like the city’s, to touch on all major points, from transportation and cafeterias to cleaning and distancing, from arrivals and departures to field trips and quarantine procedures.

But it was prepared with the awareness that procedures and plans may evolve with changing health conditions.

"We tried to cover as many things as possible for parents," Johnson said, "but it was also important that it not be so long people couldn’t get through it. We kept it simple and informative."

Similar to what the city’s offering, the county’s open to its 19,000 students, across 34 schools, choosing between traditional on-campus learning -- with added health and safety adaptations -- and from between two off-campus options.

Should they choose remote learning, with paper and digital education for grades K-2, and digital instruction for grades 3-12, students must stay with that option for nine-week increments, after which they can choose to return to campus.

The virtual learning option has already been available to students grades 9-12, utilizing a learning platform called ACCESS. Students choosing ACCESS must stay in for the duration of the course, which could be either semester-long, or year-long.

Both systems are determined to ease difficulties for those choosing to study off-campus, from helping with technology to arranging for meal deliveries, to partnering with clubs and churches to help provide support so parents with jobs won’t be stuck at home.

The city has approved purchase of $750,000 worth of Chromebooks, lightweight laptops, for the fall, which Daria expects will be in by Aug. 20, the first day of school. Some of the adaptations quickly found back in spring have helped pave the way: in spring, the city loaned out 1,600 devices and 591 WiFi connectors.

"We left our WiFi devices in our students’ hands during the summer," he said. "This school board and this school system are determined technology and access will not be a barrier."

In parts of the county, lack of WiFi coverage remains issue. Some areas don’t have cell towers to connect to, even assuming students possessed all the right hardware.

"Back in the spring, when we originally had to go home, we conducted a survey," Johnson said, "and about 5,300 students were either without a device, or without WiFi.

"We think it’s larger on the device end, so we’ve purchased enough (iPads) that students should be able to check them out."

Obviously there’s not much that can be done about county connectivity issues, but Johnson said if a family chooses off-campus classes, yet they don’t have internet access, the system will provide paper learning.

"We’re not going to force students to choose traditional schooling," she said.

Another similarity both systems stress: This fall’s virtual learning won’t resemble what was assembled quickly in the spring. Grading and testing of virtual classes in spring was nearly impossible. That’s not going to be true this fall.

"It’s not enrichment," Johnson said. "They’re going to have to do work, they’re going to be graded. It will be more serious than it was in the spring. We have to prepare them all for the next steps."

Students get more from school than simple transmission of information, of course, from socialization to structure.

"I don’t lean at everybody returning day one," Daria said. "We can’t make a mistake with a child’s health.

"But we’re also concerned about our children’s social and emotional wellness. The kids have been out too long."

Extracurricular activities are still under consideration, with recommendations expected this week from state school agencies and others.

"Athletics are still up in the air," Johnson said, "but we are operating under the assumption we will have football."

Other after-school activities may benefit from a blend of in-person and virtual study, Daria said.

"You can study welding in a virtual environment, but at one point you’ve got to hold a welding stick, and weld," he said.

Whatever courses families choose, Johnson said, it’s crucial they feel confidence in the systems’ preparations.

"We want parents to know we’re going to keep their kids as safe as we can," she said.