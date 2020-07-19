A 34-year-old woman who was diving in the Gulf of Mexico near Grayton Beach was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was traveling on a 26-foot catamaran, according to WCSO.The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:16 a.m. about the missing woman.

Rescuers from the WCSO Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife are currently looking for her about three and half miles south of Grayton Beach.

