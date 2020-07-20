DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — One day after Walton County commissioners opted to delay any decision on a countywide masking requirement to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the county’s deputy administrator sent out an email announcing that employees and visitors at a number of county offices will be required to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distancing while working in or visiting any affected office.

Additionally, visitors and employees to the covered offices will be required to undergo a temperature check, according to the Wednesday email from Walton County Deputy Administrator Dede Hinote.

Excluded from the new protocol are the courthouse and the offices of the county’s constitutional officers — clerk of court, comptroller, property appraiser, sheriff, elections supervisor and tax collector.

Those offices, established in the state constitution rather than through the local government — already have their own protocols in place. For example, the sheriff’s office requires personnel and visitors to wear masks, and also requires temperature checks for visitors and employees whose business at the sheriff’s office will require them to be closer than six feet to another person, according to Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

In her email, Hinote says that each affected government department should appoint an employee to screen all employees and visitors entering their workplaces to ensure they are wearing a mask. Masks will be provided for the public and employees, according to Hinote’s email.

Additionally, Hinote’s email directs the appointed employee to use a thermometer issued by the county’s emergency management department to check the temperatures of workers and visitors entering a county facility covered by the new protocol.

"If temperature is 100.4 or above, wait a few minutes and check their temperature again," the email directs. "If temperature remains 100.4 or above, employee must go home and Director/Manager contact HR (Human Resources). If the visitor’s temperature is 100.4 or above after the second check, they may not enter the County facility until their temperature is below 100 degrees."

Hinote’s email goes on to note that in "instances where staff and the public interact while practicing social distancing, masks are not required."

Beyond masks and temperature checks, the new protocol for the affected county offices requires that, throughout each workday, "lobby areas and office spaces where the public interacts must be wiped clean with sanitizing wipes or disinfecting spray after they leave the area."

The new protocols are to remain in effect until further notice from the county administration, Hinote said in her email.

They day before Hinote’s email was sent out, Walton County commissioners heard a succession of public comment, both pro and con, regarding a countywide mask requirement. At the end of that discussion, commissioners opted to have county counsel prepare a report on the enforceability of such a mandate, for review and possible action at the commission’s July 28 meeting.