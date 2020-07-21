Students in the Attalla City school system have a Thursday deadline to choose whether they want remote or traditional learning upon the scheduled return to school Aug. 11.

Those who choose remote learning have to complete an application, according to the reopening information posted on the system’s website.

Superintendent Jeff Colegrove said an orientation session for remote learning students and parents will be conducted. It’s currently slated for Aug. 10.

The system has worked on a plan for reopening that focuses heavily on the health and physical requirements needed, based on the guidance and recommendations of health officials and the reopening guidelines provided by state and federal leaders.

It’s a plan that staggers times students ordinarily would have been in close proximity, in large numbers, such as class changes and bus loading and unloading.

Under Attalla’s plan — which could change if needed — the first week back to school will be staggered for traditional students, with limited groups of students coming each day to allow them and their parents to learn new procedures.

They will attend school one day that first week; with all traditional students back in class Aug. 17, when remote learners will begin classes as well.

Staggered entry will follow the following schedule:

• Aug. 11 — Students with last names starting with A-E

• Aug. 12 — Students with last names starting with F-K

• Aug. 13 — Students with last names starting with L-Q

• Aug. 14 — Students with last names starting with R-Z

Schools are developing plans based on the number of students and the layout of the facility to ensure minimal contact with students from other classrooms.

School lunchrooms will have only 50% occupancy, following procedures their principals will establish.

Teachers are to wear facial coverings when they are within six feet of students.

There will be no operable water fountains, and lockers should be used minimally.

Restrooms will be sanitized multiple times a day.

Teachers and school staff will be required to complete the standard precaution training, and there will be posters and signs to help remind students.

The plan asks parents to do their part — to monitor their children’s health before sending them to school — and strongly encourages masks or face coverings.

Parents are asked to discourage students from bringing non-essential items to school, and to sanitize the items they must bring as much as is feasible.

Students will use lunch cards to swipe for meals, and parents are encouraged to prepay and use My School Bucks to reduce handling of money.

Visitors at school will be strictly limited, and they will not be allowed to eat lunch in the cafeteria.

Remote learners will be expected to work independently, and will use a state Department of Education-approved curriculum.

"Assignments and tests will be rigorous and graded," the plan states, and students will participate in ALSDE required assessments. There will be quality, virtual instruction administered by ACS teachers during designated school hours.

Students will work from home, and teachers will regularly check in with them and provide instruction.

Remote learners must meet certain criteria and must have access to the internet. The school system will work with families to ensure access if needed.

Students will be provided a device "if needed" when they’ve met the requirements of a usage agreement, and they must follow all policies and procedures in using the device.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging nature of remote learning, the school plan gives students until Sept. 4 to decide if the remote option works for them, or if they would like to return to traditional learning. After Sept. 4, students must continue remote learning for at least nine weeks.