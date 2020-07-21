This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Okaloosa County reported its 16th COVID-19 fatality Tuesday and Santa Rosa County reported two dead, which brings its total to 17 since the onset of the pandemic.

One of the Santa Rosa County victims was a 37-year-old man who was confirmed to have the disease just Saturday, according to Florida Department of Health reports. The second victim was a 70-year-old man who’d been battling the coronavirus since June 19.

Okaloosa County’s latest fatality was a 62-year-old woman whose case was confirmed July 12.

The three Northwest Florida deaths were among 134 reported across the state. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is now higher than any other state.

The state has reported a daily average of 115 deaths over the past week, AP said. One month ago the average was 33 deaths per day.

There have been 5,319 total COVID-19 deaths in Florida since March.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 369,834 +9,440

Total Florida resident deaths: 5,206, +134

Non-resident deaths: 113, +2

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,018, +42

Deaths: 17, +2

Hospitalizations: 114, +10

---

Milton: 849, +16

Gulf Breeze: 389, +9

Navarre: 325, +7

Pace: 191, +3

Jay: 69, +1

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Bagdad: 3, no change

Missing: 173, +6

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,062, +89

Deaths: 16, +1

Hospitalizations: 100, +2

---

Fort Walton Beach: 729, +25

Crestview: 398, +9

Destin: 314, +15

Niceville: 216, +8

Mary Esther: 117, +7

Shalimar: 112, +6

Baker: 42, no change

Eglin AFB: 17, +1

Valparaiso: 18, +1

Laurel Hill: 17, no change

Holt: 12, + 1

Missing: 45, +5

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 1, no change

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 866, +44

Deaths: 11, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 47, +0

---

DeFuniak Springs: 284 , +9

Santa Rosa Beach: 269, +19

Miramar Beach: 66, +1

Freeport: 81, +8

Inlet Beach: 23, no change

Missing, 30, +1

Ponce de Leon: 5, no change

Paxton, 4, + 1

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,195, +90

Deaths: 11, +2

Hospitalizations: 71, +4

---

Panama City: 1,471, +56

Panama City Beach: 299 , +17

Lynn Haven: 224, +11

Southport: 40, +4

Youngstown: 40, +1

Callaway: 10, no change

Fountain: 21, +3

Missing: 18, no change

Tyndall AFB: 7, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Inlet Beach: 2, no change

Mexico Beach: 3, no change

Bayou George: 1, no change