Shelton State Community College has begun the search for its next president.

A Monday news release from the two-year college Tuscaloosa states that the Alabama Community College System is now accepting applications for the position.

William J. "Bill" Ashley resigned as Shelton State’s president on March 31. Bryan Helms, the Alabama Community College System’s vice chancellor for administrative and financial services, was named Shelton State’s interim president.

Ashley, the former vice president for Student Affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College, had been at Shelton State since October 2017.