Okaloosa County officials are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance that is likely to produce dangerous rip currents, as well as rough surf. Disturbance 1 (in orange on map below) does not seem likely at this point to bring wind or rain to the area.

They are also paying attention to the newly formed Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

"The cyclone is likely to remain in an environment of fairly low shear, but the influences of dry air and large-scale subsidence could inhibit strengthening in a few days," according to an email from Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox.

"Although global models dissipate the cyclone, this is a compact system which is susceptible to significant fluctuations in intensity, both upward and downward. We will continue to monitor closely."

Following a few weeks of intense afternoon storms, Northwest Florida has struggled with high heat indexes in recent days.

July is typically the rainiest month of the year.