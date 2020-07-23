Florida, with 139 more deaths reported Wednesday, is now second behind only Texas for worst in the nation.

TALLAHASSEE — Another 139 Florida residents were reported dead Wednesday from COVID-19, with the state’s weekly average of 114 daily fatalities now second to Texas for worst in the nation.

Another 9,785 confirmed cases of coronavirus also were reported, bringing Florida to 379,619 so far. There have been 5,345 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state’s daily death rate has jumped dramatically over the past two weeks to come in behind Texas, which has averaged 124 daily deaths for the past week, with a population almost one-third larger than Florida.

A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 deaths a day before cases — and fatalities — began skyrocketing in July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been seeking whatever upbeat data he can find in the daily reports issued by the Florida Health Department, also has started quibbling with the numbers.

Speaking Monday in Orlando, DeSantis said he was asking the Health Department to look at death reports, which he acknowledged followed federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting guidelines.

But he said these guidelines have led to some deaths being attributed to COVID-19, when the person may have "died with, rather than died because of" the disease.

Without citing any specifics, DeSantis said "we’ve had families who are a little frustrated."

"They had maybe an elderly relative who had a really chronic condition, was in hospice, then got infected and then was being attributed to corona when they had Alzheimer’s or some other things. So people have had questions about it," DeSantis said.

He insisted he was "not diminishing" Florida’s death count. But with no detail, he cited an example of a car accident fatality being listed as a COVID-19 death.

"I think people just kind of scratch their head and say, well, why would that be?" DeSantis said.

DeSantis has adhered to the approach his political mentor, President Donald Trump, has taken toward the virus, reopening the state May 4 after a monthlong economic shutdown. At that time, the state was averaging 680 coronavirus cases per week — compared with the current 11,172-case, seven-day average.

DeSantis, who has shunned calls for a statewide mask mandate, was sued Monday by the state’s largest teachers union over the order by his administration’s Florida Education Department to reopen schools for at least some brick-and-mortar instruction next month.

In Texas, where virus numbers rival Florida’s, a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found that registered voters, by a more than two-to-one margin, said the disease was "out of control."

But in Florida, despite this month’s surge in cases, DeSantis declared Tuesday that "we’re turning this thing back in a good direction."

In support of the claim, the governor said hospital emergency admissions and bed space in Central Florida was improving, while tests for the virus showed the percent positive rate was in single digits in some counties.

The statewide positivity rate Wednesday was 10.5%. It’s ranged as high as 18.5% across Florida the past two weeks, never dropping into single digits.

The positive test rate in Miami-Dade County, which has the most coronavirus cases in the state, has averaged 22.6% for the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, state officials reported that 9,467 people were in Florida hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. While 21.3% of hospital beds were available, 15.3% of space was available in intensive care units statewide.

ICU space in several big counties, including Broward, Bay and Clay, is less than 10%, state records show.

Sarasota County’s confirmed cases reached 4,567, with 109 deaths, while Manatee’s totaled 7,078, with 149 deaths.