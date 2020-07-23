Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference regarding COVID-19 at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 23rd.

Florida reported a record 173 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday which increased the overall death toll to 5,518. Thursday was the 30th consecutive day with at least 5,000 positive cases statewide.

According to the Department of Health, the state added 10,249 new COVID-19 cases, our lowest increase since 7,227 cases were announced July 17. That brings Florida's cumulative number of cases to 389,868..

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 22,644 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 2 reopening began in Florida on June 5, at which time there were 61,488 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

