Florida Department of Health officials also report another record-setting day for deaths across the state. There were 173 reported Wednesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida for a single day surpassed 10,000 Wednesday and Santa Rosa and Bay counties again reported deaths related to the virus.

The 79-year-old man who died in Santa Rosa County was the 19th fatality recorded in the county since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. His was the sixth county death since Saturday attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 60 deaths reported since March in the four-county region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Bay counties.

Okaloosa County, the only county in the region to provide detailed information about hospital occupancy, reported Wednesday afternoon that 54 of its 55 ICU beds were occupied and six of the county’s 70 total ventilators were in use. Nine surge beds have been staffed for intensive care utilization.

The county reported 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 19 of those occupying ICU beds.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 389,868 +10,249

Total Florida resident deaths: 5,518, +173

Non-resident deaths: 114, +0

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,147, +57

Deaths: 19, +1

Hospitalizations: 130, +8

---

Milton: 916, +37

Gulf Breeze: 414, +2

Navarre: 340, +7

Pace: 196, +4

Jay: 76, +3

Pensacola Beach: 5, -1

Bagdad: 3, no change

Missing: 182, +4

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,134, +30

Deaths: 16, +0

Hospitalizations: 100, no change

---

Fort Walton Beach: 743, +7

Crestview: 419, +6

Destin: 328, +7

Niceville: 227, +7

Mary Esther: 120, no change

Shalimar: 113, +2

Baker: 42, no change

Eglin AFB: 17, no change

Valparaiso: 20, +1

Laurel Hill: 19, no change

Holt: 14, no change

Missing: 45, no change

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 1, no change

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 931, +33

Deaths: 11, no change

Hospitalizations: 50, no change

---

DeFuniak Springs: 296 , +1

Santa Rosa Beach: 290, +11

Miramar Beach: 76, +8

Freeport: 96, +4

Inlet Beach: 26, +2

Missing, 31, no change

Ponce de Leon: 5, no change

Paxton, 4, no change

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,356, +87

Deaths: 14, +1

Hospitalizations: 85, +8

---

Panama City: 1,588, +58

Panama City Beach: 314 , +7

Lynn Haven: 240, +11

Southport: 40, no change

Youngstown: 42, +2

Callaway: 10, no change

Fountain: 26, +4

Missing: 18, no change

Tyndall AFB: 7, no change

Parker: 2, +1

Inlet Beach: 2, no change

Mexico Beach: 3, no change

Bayou George: 1, no change