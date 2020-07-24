GRAYTON BEACH — With the search for the scuba diver who failed to resurface Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off Grayton Beach suspended, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is suggesting the public could help bring some closure to the case by being attentive for any personal effects or other items that may be in area waters or washed ashore.

Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, made that suggestion Thursday, the day after the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had suspended its search for Marie Kaas of Madison, Alabama. Kaas had been aboard a 26-foot catamaran about three miles south of Grayton Beach in the Gulf of Mexico when she failed to resurface after a dive.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 2,284 square nautical miles for a total of 97 resource hours, according to its news release on the search suspension. During the search, the Coast Guard deployed two 45-foot rescue boats from Station Destin, a total of five helicopter crews from New Orleans and Mobile and two cutters.

Also participating in the search were the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Walton County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, South Walton Beach Safety and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the tools used in the search were three self-locating datum marker buoys (SLDMBs) dropped into the Gulf of Mexico from Coast Guard helicopters. The SLDMBs, equipped with Global Positioning System hardware, are used to track currents that might help to pinpoint the location of a missing person.

One of the SLDMBs was dropped at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, about three hours after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was notified in a 911 call that Kaas had gone missing, according to a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

A second SLDMB was dropped Monday, but a Coast Guard spokeswoman couldn’t say exactly what time it was dropped.

The third SLDMB was dropped at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

According to the spokeswoman, one of the buoys was tracked to the shoreline at Miramar Beach, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Scenic Gulf Drive, roughly a dozen shoreline miles west of Grayton Beach.

Another of the buoys was tracked about five miles farther west, to the shoreline at Henderson Beach State park, and the remaining buoy was tracked an additional approximately five miles farther west, to Destin Harbor.

Kaas is survived by two children — an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son — along with her husband and his two children, an 18-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, according to an online GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money to benefit her two children.The campaign is online at at https://www.gofundme.com/f/marie-kaas-memorial-fund